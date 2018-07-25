RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's political fundraising has outpaced his two immediate predecessors.

An analysis by the Virginia Public Access Project shows that Northam raised $4.5 million between December 2017 and June of this year through various committees.

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe raised $4.2 million and Gov. Bob McDonnell raised $3.7 million in their early tenures.

Some of Northam's biggest most recent donors include the pharmaceutical drug lobby, Walmart and real estate developers.

The Democratic governor's fundraising will be a key source of cash for his party as it tries to flip control of the General Assembly in 2019.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.