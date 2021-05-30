Greensville County Sheriffs searching for missing woman last seen in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — Deputies are looking for a missing woman who is believed to be endangered and was last seen in Petersburg.
Greensville County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for the missing 42-year-old Tayshanicka O. Harrison. She was last seen near the East Washington Street area.
The woman has been missing since May 22.
According to deputies, Harrison was wearing a white Von Dutch jacket with a blue graphics t-shirt, white joggers, Nike Air Max sneakers and blue sunglasses.
County sheriffs said Harrison could have ridden the bus to the Tidewater area (including Newport News or Norfolk).
If you have any information on the missing woman's whereabouts, please contact the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office at 434-348-4200.