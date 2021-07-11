Group asks judge to halt university's anti-bias policies

Speech First Inc. filed a lawsuit against Virginia Tech's anti-bias policies on behalf of three students.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — A conservative group is asking a court to temporarily prohibit Virginia Tech from enforcing some of its policies against harassment and discrimination.

The Roanoke Times reported Friday that the group is called Speech First Inc. It has already filed a lawsuit against the school's anti-bias policies on behalf of three students.

Now the group wants a federal judge to temporarily prevent the policies from being enforced until he rules on the lawsuit.

The group contends that the students hold views that are unpopular on a campus of roughly 35,000 students.