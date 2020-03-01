RICHMOND, Va. — A watchdog group is calling on the Virginia legislature to increase its transparency. Lawmakers faced criticism from Transparency Virginia in 2015.

The group of advocacy organizations said many bills died without a record of a vote. The legislature has since decided to stream committee hearings live and archive what took place.

Transparency Virginia sent House and Senate leaders a letter in December calling for more changes. The group proposed allowing the public to watch subcommittee hearings online.

It also wants to ensure bills aren't dying without a recorded vote. The group also asked that substitute bills be quickly posted on the state's website.

RELATED: Attorney General Mark Herring to reintroduce hate crime bills

RELATED: Proposed bill would allow people to drink alcohol at more shopping centers in Virginia

RELATED: Poll: 72% of Virginia voters support redistricting amendment

RELATED: VA bill looks to create an alert program for missing children with autism