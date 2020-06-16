Gun rights advocates sue to block Virginia handgun sales law

RICHMOND, Va. — Gun rights advocates are suing to block a Virginia law from taking effect that would ban people from being able to buy more than one handgun a month.
The Virginia Citizens Defense League, Gun Owners of America and Gun Owners Foundation are among the plaintiffs in the suit filed Friday in a circuit court in Virginia.
The law is set to take effect on July 1.
It would make buying more than one handgun in a month a misdemeanor, with violators facing up to a year in jail or up to a $2,500 fine.
The plaintiffs argue that the measure violates their Second Amendment rights. Attorney General Mark Herring said he'll defend the measure.