Hampton-based business owner, four employees plead guilty to fraud scheme

The Justice Department said the business submitted false documents and falsely classified the value of the goods to avoid higher taxes.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Hampton-based business owner and four employees have all pleaded guilty to engaging in an extensive procurement fraud scheme involving millions of dollars in Department of Defense contracts and other federal government agencies.

According to court documents, from 2011 to 2018, Iris Kim, Inc., (aka I-Tek) owner Beyung S. Kim, 61, of Newport News, and employees Seung Kim, 30, of Newport News, Dongjin Park, 53, of Yorktown, Chang You, 61, of Yorktown, Pyongkon Pak, 53, of Toano, and Li-Ling Tu, 57, of China, engaged in a conspiracy and scheme related to certain government contracts for which I-Tek acted as a supplier of goods.

Those included items for the Marine Corps, Army, Coast Guard, and the National Guards of various states, among other agencies.

The Justice Department said the defendants "acted to defraud the U.S. and commit other substantive offenses by fraudulently importing goods into the U.S. that were made in China, in violation of the terms of these contracts."

"They then falsely relabeled these goods as if they were made in the U.S. Kim and his employees also acted through a separate nominee company to conceal the importing of goods from China and installed a nominee officer of I-Tek in order to be able to fraudulently qualify for certain set-aside contracts," the news release said.

"The conspirators also submitted false documents and further falsely classified the value of the goods imported into the U.S. so as to avoid higher duties and taxes."