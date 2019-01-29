HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton man pleaded guilty to robbing a bank and making false bomb threats.

According to court documents, in August 2018, 31-year-old Oscar Von Alston II made multiple bomb threats throughout Hampton and Newport News. He made the threats to divert authorities and emergency resources from where he planned on robbing a bank.

Alston robbed Virginia Educators Credit Union at gunpoint, but he was caught less than 20 minutes later with over $22,000.

He faces a mandatory minimum of seven years and maximum of life in prison.

Alston pleaded guilty on January 7, and he will be sentenced on April 11. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.