NORFOLK, Va. — Several Hampton Roads cities are holding Sept. 11 ceremonies remember the victims lost in the 2001 terrorist attacks.

Here's a list of the events:

Hampton: 18th Annual Reading of the Names at Gosnold's Hope Park, 901 E. Little Back River Road. The event begins at 8:30 a.m.

Newport News: Newport News Police and Fire Department will hold a ceremony for victims of September 11, 2001. The ceremony will be in front of Newport News City Hall, 2400 Washington Avenue at 10 a.m.

Portsmouth: The city of Portsmouth will hold a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 6 p.m. on the Flagpole Stage at High Street Landing.

Hampton Roads cities (on the Peninsula and Southside) also remembered this day on social media.

