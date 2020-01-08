Hampton Roads homeowners prepare for high winds, heavy rain ahead of Hurrican Isaias

There are still ways to prepare now by calling your insurance company and preparing for debris and damage ahead of time.

NORFOLK, Va. — Hurricane Isaias is making its way closer to Hampton Roads. Homeowners are now preparing for the impact of high winds and heavy rain.

Paul Fleetwood with Angel Wings Tree Service says this is a busy time of year but with uncertain weather, the next thing you need to do is prepare for storm damage.

"You can't do anything with the trees because of the weather unless you do it right now," Fleetwood says.

There are still ways to prepare now, by calling your insurance company and preparing for debris and damage ahead of time.

Fleetwood says to do your research on who will be coming to your property and make sure they have the right insurance to work so you don't become liable.

Fleetwood says the best thing to do is hire companies from around Hampton Roads.

"Hire local, hire someone that's reputable, check their insurance, check their workers' compensation. You do that by calling your insurance company."

Some companies will still answer calls, but many are booked or won't work in severe weather. So prepare ahead of time for chances of storm damage.