Hate crimes in Virginia | Here's what the FBI found in its annual report for the United States

The Commonwealth recorded 170 hate crimes in 2020, but that is most likely under-counted, according to Attorney General Mark Herring.

NORFOLK, Va. — Across the United States, more than 7,700 hate crimes were reported in 2020 according to newly released statistics from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The annual data breaks down crimes officially reported to the agency based on discrimination of race, gender, religion, and sexual identity.

The state of Virginia saw 170 in that time span, an increase of two cases from 2019. A closer look at that data shows the most common form of those 170 officially reported cases came as acts of vandalism and destruction (77) while more than one-third (60) were simple assaults.

Sixty-five of those cases came against the African American community. Nationally, the country added more than 400 hate crimes than the previous year. However, these numbers could possibly be lower than reality, according to Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.

“Oftentimes, under-reporting is someone in law enforcement not fully understanding what a hate crime is," Herring told 13News Now.

For example, hate incidents against Asian Americans made national headlines in 2020. According to FBI data, there were only five cases of anti-Asian bias last year. Meanwhile, the organization Stop AAPI Hate recorded more than 100 since March 2020.

The information in Virginia pulls data from 416 of 423 law enforcement agencies. Nationally, there are more than 3,000 agencies that did not report hate crime data to the FBI.

In Virginia, Herring says recent steps have been taken to better protect Virginians from being a victim, some of the recent changes include expanded definition of who's affected by a hate crime and more power to the Office of the Attorney General to more effectively prosecute hate crime cases at the state level.