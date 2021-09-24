11 indicted in fraternity pledge's alcohol poisoning death

All are charged with unlawful hazing of a student and four are also charged with buying and giving alcohol to a minor.

RICHMOND, Va. — Officials say eight Virginia Commonwealth University students have been charged with hazing in a fraternity pledge's death from alcohol poisoning after a party earlier this year.

Richmond police say the eight men arrested Friday range in age from 19 to 22.

All are charged with unlawful hazing of a student and four are also charged with buying and giving alcohol to a minor.

Police say three others who were indicted are expected to surrender in the coming days.

The indictments come seven months after 19-year-old Adam Oakes died.

The office of the chief medical examiner ruled that his death was caused by alcohol poisoning.