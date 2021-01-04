Hearing set in lawsuit over Virginia state senator's censure

Chase filed the lawsuit a few days after her colleagues passed the censure resolution on a bipartisan vote, denouncing her for a “pattern of unacceptable conduct."

RICHMOND, Va. — A federal judge is set to hear arguments about whether to dismiss a lawsuit from firebrand Virginia conservative Amanda Chase over her state Senate colleagues’ decision to censure her.

Chase is a Republican candidate for governor. She filed the lawsuit in February, a few days after her colleagues passed the censure resolution on a bipartisan vote, denouncing her for a “pattern of unacceptable conduct.”

Chase has been accused of voicing support for those who participated in storming the U.S. Capitol.