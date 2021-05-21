Heather Heyer's mother says Biden fulfills private vow made on Day 1 of his campaign

The president recognized Susan Bro as an honored guest Thursday, as he signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law.

WASHINGTON — On the day former Vice President Joseph R. Biden invoked the events of Charlottesville as the animating energy of his 2020 presidential campaign, Susan Bro said the candidate called her.

In his video announcement, Biden invoked Bro’s daughter, Heather Heyer — the 32-year-old murdered when a white nationalist careened his car into a crowd of protesters on the Charlottesville Mall.

Bro told Biden on Day 1 of his campaign she understood why he mentioned Heather. “But I do ask,” she said over the phone, “If you invoke her name, you use it to make something happen.”

“To make something worthwhile out of it.”

Biden agreed.

And more than two years later, from the East Room of the White House, Bro found herself sitting behind Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, as the president addressed her directly from the lectern.

“Susan, progress is possible,” Biden began. “We’re moving.”

The president recognized Bro as an honored guest Thursday, as he signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law. The law bolsters federal law enforcement responses to hate crimes, particularly acts committed against individuals of Asian heritage.

Included within the text of the legislation is the Jabara-Heyer NO HATE Act, a bill named in part after Bro’s daughter. The act also memorializes Khalid Jabara, a Lebanese-American immigrant shot in front of his home, one year from the day before Heyer’s death.

Both Heyer and Jabara’s families attended the White House signing ceremony for the bipartisan hate crime bill.

“Instead of sharing the dreams they had for their children, both families share profound grief,” Biden said. “And they’ve shown incredible purpose, to turn their pain into purpose.”

The president asked for both families to stand, and the packed room of senators and staff applauded.

“I said to Biden, ‘I want to thank you, you did what you promised,’” Bro remembered. “You made a difference with [Heather’s] name.”

The Jabara-Heyer NO HATE Act specifically provides Department of Justice grants for local law enforcement to create hate crime reporting hotlines. The legislation also provides more resources to counter hate crimes for communities with lower English proficiency.