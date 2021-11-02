Three dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to restaurant

Roanoke Valley’s health district says an employee who worked at three Famous Anthony’s locations in Roanoke was diagnosed with the virus.

ROANOKE, Va. — Health officials in Virginia say three adults have died from complications of a hepatitis A outbreak being linked to a restaurant chain.

The Roanoke Times reports officials have identified at least 49 cases and 31 hospitalizations from the outbreak.

