Here are the big issues that Virginians are talking about on Election Day.

Unemployment is at the top of the list.

VIRGINIA, USA — Voters often cast their ballots not only based on a candidate's political stance but on the plan to tackle issues they find important.

We know the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment and racial inequality have been top of mind for voters nationwide in 2020, but what are the chief issues to Virginians?

With Election Day finally here, we're breaking down the political issues that most Virginians are most interested in.

According to Google Trends, unemployment is the most important issue right now to citizens in the Old Dominion. Within the last week, here's also been a high search interest in the following topics: