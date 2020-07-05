x
Herring praises federal judge's ruling on absentee voting witness requirement

The Virginia Attorney General says that during the pandemic, voters should not have to risk their own health to secure a witness simply to cast a ballot.

RICHMOND, Va. — A Lynchburg-based federal judge has approved Virginia Attorney General's agreement to allow absentee ballots in the upcoming primary elections without the usual requirement for a witness signature.

The judge found that it is within the Constitutional rights for the attorney general to relieve voters of the need for a witness signature to vote absentee amid the current COVID-19 pandemic.

"No Virginian should have to choose between their health and safety and exercising their fundamental right to vote, which is so essential to our democracy," said Herring.

The Republican Party of Virginia unsuccessfully argued that dropping the witness requirement would undermine election security.

