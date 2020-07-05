Herring praises federal judge's ruling on absentee voting witness requirement

The Virginia Attorney General says that during the pandemic, voters should not have to risk their own health to secure a witness simply to cast a ballot.

RICHMOND, Va. — A Lynchburg-based federal judge has approved Virginia Attorney General's agreement to allow absentee ballots in the upcoming primary elections without the usual requirement for a witness signature.

The judge found that it is within the Constitutional rights for the attorney general to relieve voters of the need for a witness signature to vote absentee amid the current COVID-19 pandemic.

"No Virginian should have to choose between their health and safety and exercising their fundamental right to vote, which is so essential to our democracy," said Herring.