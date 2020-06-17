x
virginia

Herring seeks dismissal of lawsuit over Robert E. Lee statue

The lawsuit was filed against Northam by a man described as a descendant of two signatories to an 1890 deed that transferred the statue to the state.
Credit: AP Photo/Steve Helber
In this June 8, 2020 file photo an inspection crew from the Virginia Department of General Services takes measurements as they inspect the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's attorney general says a lawsuit seeking to stop the governor's plan to remove a large statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond should be dismissed. 

Attorney General Mark Herring made that argument in a court filing Tuesday. He also filed a brief opposing the plaintiff's motion to extend the existing 10-day injunction preventing the statue's removal. 

The lawsuit was filed against Northam by a man described as a descendant of two signatories to an 1890 deed that transferred the statue to the state. The state's brief argues the deed does not prevent the governor from removing the statue. 

A hearing in the case is scheduled for Thursday.

