Homeless veteran who received new home is displaced after fire

His four dogs were injured in the fire but are expected to survive.

PURCELLVILLE, Va. — A homeless veteran who was gifted a new home finds himself displaced after a fire that injured his dogs.

Vainuupo "AV" Avegalio was shopping for Christmas lights on Monday afternoon when he received a call of a fire inside his home on Pipers Brook Drive in Purcellville.

Loudoun County fire investigators said there was an appliance malfunction on the kitchen counter, and it appeared to be accidental.

Avegalio was more worried about his four dogs who were treated at the scene and sent to the animal hospital with injuries related to smoke inhalation.

"I always had them wherever I went because it was always me and my dogs," Avegalio told WUSA9. "When I got home my heart dropped because all I saw was my dogs and they were not moving."

The canines were given initial medical care by personnel on scene, including oxygen, and Loudoun County Animal Services staff assisted and coordinated additional veterinary services.

Avegalio found out on Thursday he could take three of his pets with him. However, he is currently lodged at a nearby hotel.

The home he was in was provided by the nonprofit Hero Homes in May, which builds and provides homes to disabled veterans.

The organization's donation and help from contractors and local Loudoun businesses were able to fund all of the building costs and furnishings. The organization chose him for his effort to help other veterans with PTSD.

"We find out he spends all of his time and money running art and poetry workshops around the country in order to save lives of those who have PTSD and cannot express themselves," Jason Brownwell of HeroHomes said.

Brownwell said they have been in touch with insurance and have started a plan to rebuild what was damaged. The entire home was not a total loss.

Meanwhile, a neighbor has started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the dog expenses at the hospital. To learn how to donate, click on this link.

GOOD NEWS! After a fire damaged his Purcellville home, injured his dogs and displaced him, this veteran gets to take 3 of his pets from the ICU. “AV” was a homeless vet who was gifted the house through the nonprofit HeroHomes this year. He uses art to help vets with PTSD. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/QXbYQjQFSV — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) December 9, 2021

"In order for AV to continue his mission to serve other people, we need the community to come together and pay his bill," Brownwell added.

Avegalio admitted he felt guilty and shameful that the home was damaged. He was also surprised by the community support which included offering him food. As much as he tends to give more than he receives, Avegalio is learning to accept help from others.

"Before the incident, I felt more of an outcast like I don't belong here, but watching the community coming together like this is amazing," he said. "I'm very thankful."