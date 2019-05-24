CUMBERLAND, Va. — North Carolina authorities apprehended a man wanted for murder, but Virginia State Police are still looking for 43-year-old Amy Fabian.

Police believe she was taken by George William Knisley IV, the man taken into custody.

Knisley was wanted for the murder of a Cumberland County man. He was involved in a pursuit with Raleigh, N.C. Police. Raleigh Police took Knisley into custody and he is being held on a first-degree murder charge from Cumberland County. Additional charges are pending.

State Police issued a critically missing adult alert for the Cumberland Sheriff's Office on Friday at 4 p.m.

Fabian is described as a white woman standing at 5'8" and weighing about 124 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

George William Knisley, 41, is suspected in the abduction of Amy Fabian. He is also wanted in Cumberland County, Virginia for a homicide.

Virginia State Police

Knisley, 41, is described as a white man standing at 5'10" and weighing about 175 pounds with brown hair. He is believed to be driving a white Ford F-350 four-door pickup truck with Maryland plate 22L231.

Fabian was last seen at 215 Mount Airy Road in Cumberland, Virginia on Friday at 3:16 a.m.

Police don't know what the suspect and victim could be wearing.

If you have seen either person, call the Cumberland Sheriff's Office at 1-804-492-4120.