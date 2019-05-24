CUMBERLAND, Va. — North Carolina authorities apprehended a man wanted for murder, but Virginia State Police are still looking for 43-year-old Amy Fabian.
Police believe she was taken by George William Knisley IV, the man taken into custody.
Knisley was wanted for the murder of a Cumberland County man. He was involved in a pursuit with Raleigh, N.C. Police. Raleigh Police took Knisley into custody and he is being held on a first-degree murder charge from Cumberland County. Additional charges are pending.
State Police issued a critically missing adult alert for the Cumberland Sheriff's Office on Friday at 4 p.m.
Fabian is described as a white woman standing at 5'8" and weighing about 124 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Knisley, 41, is described as a white man standing at 5'10" and weighing about 175 pounds with brown hair. He is believed to be driving a white Ford F-350 four-door pickup truck with Maryland plate 22L231.
Fabian was last seen at 215 Mount Airy Road in Cumberland, Virginia on Friday at 3:16 a.m.
Police don't know what the suspect and victim could be wearing.
If you have seen either person, call the Cumberland Sheriff's Office at 1-804-492-4120.