CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WVEC) — A horse accidentally died in a pen at the Chincoteague carnival grounds on Thursday.

According to the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, Butterfly Kisses tragically died after a freak accident. As she was being chased by Riptide, she slipped. She fell hard to the ground and slid into the fence and broke her neck.

A veterinarian was there in a few minutes, but it wasn't enough to save her, so she had to be euthanized. Butterfly Kisses' body was taken back to Assateague to be buried.

She had a baby who was purchased by a local family. Luckily, the family was able to take the foul home where there are other horses. The family already started bottle feeding the baby.

The 93rd annual Pony Swim in Chincoteague took place on Wednesday. It's part of a traditional Pony Penning Week. The Pony Swim annually attracts tens of thousands of spectators to see the ponies' short swim from Assateague Island to Chincoteague.

Once the ponies set hoof on Chincoteague, and after a rest, they are paraded through the streets to the Chincoteague carnival grounds, where some of the foals will be auctioned the following day.

The auction helps control the size of the herd and is a fundraiser for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company.

Click here for information about this year's Pony Penning events.

Delmarvanow contributed to this report.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC