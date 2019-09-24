WASHINGTON — Are you registered to vote?

Tuesday, Sept. 24, marks the 8th annual National Voter Registration Day. It's a massive, nationwide effort to register voters ahead of the November elections.

Registering is easy to do. Anyone can register at their Board of Elections office, go to the DMV, or mail in a registration form.

Americans also have the option to mail their registration, but it needs to be postmarked 25 days before the election.

Here's a list of important links to help you register to vote:

IMPORTANT DATES:

Friday, October 11 at 5:00 p.m. -- the deadline for voter registration for the November elections

-- In-person early voting begins Tuesday, November 5 -- Election Day

Every year, millions of Americans are unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, do not update their registration information, or are not sure how to register. National Voter Registration Day seeks to raise awareness of voter registration opportunities around the country.

“At the Virginia Department of Elections, we are committed to making the voter registration process as easy, convenient and transparent as possible,” said Christopher Piper, Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner. “We are thankful for all those who help us fulfill that mission.”

Fun fact, as of August 31, 2019, the Commonwealth of Virginia has 5,588,740 registered voters.

