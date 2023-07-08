FDA approval of postpartum depression pill a good thing, Virginia group says

Postpartum depression affects nearly 400,000 people a year. While it often resolves within a couple of weeks, it can continue for months or years if left untreated.

NORFOLK, Va. — The FDA just approved the first pill to treat postpartum depression, a major step in the medical community and welcome news for many new mothers who suffer from the condition.

Postpartum depression affects nearly 400,000 people a year. While it often resolves within a couple of weeks, if left untreated it can continue for months or even years.

That's why some are calling this new pill, urzuvae (zuranolone), an important milestone. Mandolin Restivo, the executive director of Postpartum Support Virginia, called it a step in the right direction.

"I think that it is an excellent tool in the toolbox, but I don’t think it’s a magic pill that is going to solve all maternal mental health issues," Restivo said.

She said before now, the only PPD-specific treatment was an IV injection, which could cost $34,000.

"It was very hard to access, expensive, and took the time of having to go to a treatment facility," Restivo said.

The FDA's approval is based on two company studies that showed women experiencing severe symptoms who took Zuranolone had fewer signs of depression over a four to six-week period compared to those who took the placebo pill. The benefits appeared within three days for many patients. Though the trials did not follow patients past 45 days, there are still some lingering questions as to its long-term effectiveness.

"Early parenthood, many of us will remember, is a time that is extremely demanding and you’re also learning about yourself as a mother and your new baby, so feeling better quickly is really important," Restivo said.

Symptoms of postpartum depression include alternating highs and lows, frequent crying, irritability and fatigue, as well as feelings of guilt, anxiety and inability to care for your baby or yourself.

According to Restivo, women who are most at risk for postpartum depression and other maternal mental health issues include childbearing people of color, those with low SES status, women with a history of trauma, and parents whose babies spend time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

There is no word yet on how much this pill will cost, but it is likely to be available by the end of the year.

If prescribed, you would take the pill once a day for 14 days.

Restivo said even with this pill on the market, she still urges a holistic approach, which includes "excellent medical care, access to quality mental health care, proper screening and referral, and the reduction of systemic trauma."

Either way, she said don’t be afraid to ask for help.

"It’s lifesaving," she said. "Maternal mental health issues are the number one cause of postpartum death within the first year postpartum."