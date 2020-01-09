Impacted by changes to USPS? Attorney General Mark Herring wants to hear from you.

If your mail has been delayed due to recent changes made to the United States Postal Service, Attorney General Mark Herring wants to hear about those experiences.

RICHMOND, Va. — Attorney General Mark Herring wants to hear from Virginians whose mail has been delayed due to the recent operational changes to the Postal Service.

Widespread mail disruptions over the last month were caused by certain initiatives the Postal Service launched but have since withdrawn.

Some of those initiatives included removing some mail-processing machines and blue collection boxes, changing retail hours at post offices and imposing new rules on when mail can go out for delivery.

Many targeted Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, claiming that he signed off on those changes which would hamper mail-in voting for the November general election. Some charged him and the Trump administration with trying to obstruct that process.

DeJoy says he won't implement those changes until after the election.

Attorney General Herring wants to hear from anyone who might have gone through any of the following issues:

Delays in receiving medication

Delayed receipt of Social Security checks or other forms of payment

Late receipt bills

Late receipt of official government notices

Delayed receipt of packages

You can e-mail his office at USPS@oag.state.va.us. Herring also encourages any citizens who work for the USPS or may have knowledge of what's happening at various USPS facilities to reach out.