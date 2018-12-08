EMPORIA, Va. (AP) — Police say an infant boy died after his mother left him for an extended period in an overheated car in Emporia, Virginia.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Emporia Police Chief Rick Pinksaw says it happened outside a Domino's Pizza store, where the woman worked as an assistant manager.

According to www.kidsandcars.org the 6-month-old is the fourth child to die in Virginia this year as a result of being left in a vehicle.

Pinksaw says his officers were called about 9:10 p.m. Friday to the pizza shop for a report of an infant not breathing.

He says the mother came outside the restaurant about 9 p.m. and discovered she had left the child in her car. He says she went in the store to have someone call 911.

