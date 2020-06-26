Infant dies after being 'inadvertently' left in car by father, police say

Fairfax County Police said an 11-month-old girl was found unresponsive in a vehicle and taken to the hospital, where she later died.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An 11-month-old girl died Friday evening after being "inadvertently left in a car for an extended amount of time," Fairfax County police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 6400 block of Meriwether Lane in Springfield, Virginia around 5 p.m. When they got to the scene, police said a baby girl was found unresponsive in a car. The baby was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for the Fairfax Police Department said an initial investigation found that the father inadvertently left the baby in the car for an extended amount of time. The exact cause of death has not yet been determined and is pending investigation by a medical examiner.

There are no charges at this time.

According to WUSA9 meteorologists, the temperature would have been around 87 or 88 degrees at that time of day.

Jan Null, the founder of NoHeatStroke.org, a website that tracks hot car deaths across the country and analyzes vehicle heating dynamics, said the average number of hot car deaths for children through June 10 is around nine. As of June 19, there have been five pediatric vehicular heatstroke fatalities in 2020.

"The impact of people staying at home and not being in as many situations where they might forget a child in a car has certainly had an impact," Null said.

According to Null, given the temperature outside, the inside air temperature of the car could have been in excess of 130 degrees.

"Objects or a person inside the car in direct sunlight would have been significantly hotter," Null said.