Injunction extended against removing Lee statue in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — A judge has indefinitely extended an injunction preventing the Virginia governor from removing a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue.

Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo made the decision Thursday after hearing from attorneys for the state and for the plaintiff in a lawsuit against Gov Ralph Northam.

Cavedo granted a motion from the state to dismiss the case but also gave the plaintiff another 21 days to file a new complaint. The 12-ton, 21-foot-tall statue has stood in a prominent spot along Monument Avenue since 1890.