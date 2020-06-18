x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

virginia

Injunction extended against removing Lee statue in Virginia

A judge indefinitely extended an injunction to prevent Governor Ralph Northam from removing the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond.
Credit: AP
Workers for The Virginia Department of General Services install concrete barriers around the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Wednesday June 17, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The barriers are intended to protect the safety of demonstrators as well as the structure itself. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. — A judge has indefinitely extended an injunction preventing the Virginia governor from removing a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue. 

Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo made the decision Thursday after hearing from attorneys for the state and for the plaintiff in a lawsuit against Gov Ralph Northam. 

Cavedo granted a motion from the state to dismiss the case but also gave the plaintiff another 21 days to file a new complaint. The 12-ton, 21-foot-tall statue has stood in a prominent spot along Monument Avenue since 1890. 

Northam ordered its removal earlier this month, citing the pain gripping the country after George Floyd's death. 

RELATED: Democrat McClellan announces bid to be Virginia governor

RELATED: 'White Lives Matter' sprayed on Arthur Ashe tennis memorial

RELATED: Concrete barriers installed around Lee statue in Richmond

RELATED: Juneteenth is about to become a state holiday in Virginia, but broader change will take voting

RELATED: Protesters in Richmond tear down another Confederate statue

RELATED: Richmond mayor announces police chief's resignation