Court orders Islamic scholar accused of persuading young men in Virginia to join Taliban be released while an appeal is pursued

Al-Timimi has been imprisoned for the last 15 years, most recently at the federal Supermax facility in Colorado.
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A judge has ordered that an Islamic scholar serving a life sentence for soliciting treason after the Sept. 11 attacks be released from custody while he pursues his appeal.

The order Tuesday grants release to Ali Al-Timimi in part because of concerns he is susceptible to the coronavirus and in part because of a recent Supreme Court case that could invalidate several counts on which he was convicted back in 2005. 

Al-Timimi has been imprisoned for the last 15 years, most recently at the federal Supermax facility in Colorado.

He was convicted after prosecutors say he used his influence to persuade a group of young men in Virginia to try to join the Taliban.

