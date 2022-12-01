Navy helicopter makes hard landing near Smithfield

Lt.Commander Rob Myers with Naval Air Force Atlantic said the MH-60S went down near Smithfield and that three people on board suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

SMITHFIELD, Va. — A Navy MH-60 Seahawk helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in Isle of Wight County on Wednesday morning, a Navy official confirmed.

Lt. Commander Rob Myers with Naval Air Force Atlantic said the aircraft went down near Smithfield.

Virginia State Police earlier described the incident as a helicopter crash. Police said they were alerted to the incident just after 11:30 a.m. in the 12300 block of The Oaks Lane.

State Police said two people were on board at the time of the incident, but Myers said it was actually three service personnel.

“We can confirm that a Navy MH-60S helicopter experienced a hard landing in a field in the vicinity of Smithfield, VA," Myers said in a statement. "Initial information indicates that first responders are on scene and that three personnel are being assessed for non-life-threatening injuries. The care and well-being of our crew remains our top priority and we will investigate the cause of this incident."

A photograph provided by State Police shows the aircraft is assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26.

No other information is immediately available. 13News Now has a crew on the way to the scene and will have more details as they develop.