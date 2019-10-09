ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — An Operations Commander with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office is under investigation.

Virginia State Police confirmed Tuesday that the person being investigated was Captain Julian Evans, but they would not release any details about the investigation.

On Friday, the sheriff's office released a brief statement that said an employee had been accused of a crime.

Evans had not been arrested as of Friday, but he was placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

The full statement from the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office said:

Please be advised that an allegation of a crime has been made involving an employee of the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office. No arrest has been made at this time; however, the employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation conducted by the Virginia State Police.

Due to the ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment regarding this matter at this time.

There is no further information.