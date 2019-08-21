ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — Three trees fell at one Isle of Wight Home, trapping a woman underneath for a short period of time.

The woman was getting out of her car when the trees fell on her and the house. Fortunately, she got away with only a few scratches, but she is shaken up.

The storms came on fast.

"I left franklin and the sun was shining, it was beautiful. Wasn’t anything," said one homeowner.

That was the theme across all of Isle of Wight County.

"It was a beautiful day, it was a hot day here in Isle of Wight County, and then, all of a sudden, this afternoon these line of storms came through," said Lieutenant Tommy Potter with Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office.

The storms caught a lot of people of guard including the woman who was trapped under a tree. She had just come home from a grocery run and was headed inside.

"Soon as she heard the hailing she turned around heard a noise. That's when the tree fell on her and took out the deck," said Carl Ferguson, the woman's husband.

One of the three trees that fell on their property off of Beaverdam Road crushed there new car.

There was more damage done across the county.

"At the Airway Shopping Center, we’ve got a number of telephone poles, power poles snapped in half," said Lieutenant Potter.

In Franklin, residents were dealing with power outages and flooding.

There were no major injuries to report.

"Thank god it wasn’t as bad as it could have been. Could always be worse," said Ferguson.

Lieutenant Potter said deputies are patrolling the area while fire crews check on older residents.

The American Red Cross assisted the Ferguson family as well as others in the area.