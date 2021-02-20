James City County Police searching for missing 30-year-old man

Authorities are looking for Corey Ray Wheaton, 30, who was last seen on Friday, Feb. 19 in the 4900 block of Westmoreland Drive and suffers from a medical condition.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man who suffers from a medical condition.

Authorities in James City County said 30-year-old Corey Ray Wheaton was last seen on Feb. 19 around 3 p.m. in the 4900 block of Westmoreland Drive.

According to officials, he was wearing dark pants, a big black jacket and was traveling on foot when he was last seen. They added that he has been known to panhandle.

Wheaton is not considered a danger to others, but his medical condition could be a threat to his own health and safety, authorities said.



If you have seen Wheaton or know anything regarding his whereabouts, please call James City County Police at 757-566-0112.