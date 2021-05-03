January 2022 trial set for IS militants nicknamed 'Beatles'

A trial has been set for two Britain militants charged with being part of an Islamic State group that tortured and beheaded American and European hostages in Syria.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A federal judge in Virginia has tentatively scheduled a January 2022 trial for two Britain militants charged with being part of an Islamic State group that tortured and beheaded American and European hostages in Syria.

A jury trial for El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Amon Kotey is set to start on Jan. 18, 2022. U.S. District Judge T. S. Ellis III scheduled that date during a hearing on Friday.

The two men, along with other British jihadis, allegedly made up the IS cell nicknamed “The Beatles” by surviving captives because of their English accents.