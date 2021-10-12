Jessica Aber takes seat as US Attorney for Eastern District of Virginia

Aber, a graduate of William & Mary and the University of Richmond, has been an assistant US Attorney in the eastern district since 2009.

NORFOLK, Va. — There's a new US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, nine months after the last person to hold the job stepped down.

G. Zachary Terwilliger left the job in January, and since then, Raj Parekh has served as the "acting" attorney for this region.

The Department of Justice said Jessica D. Aber was nominated for the seat by President Joe Biden, and was sworn in on Tuesday after a unanimous Senate confirmation. She's the 63rd person to hold the title.

"I am grateful to the President for my nomination and to Senators Warner and Kaine for their recommendation and endorsement," Aber wrote. "I look forward to working in support of the mission of the Department of Justice and toward the realization of fair and equal justice for all."

Aber, a graduate of William & Mary and the University of Richmond, has been an assistant US Attorney in the eastern district since 2009. She worked in Richmond's drug court.

A spokesperson for the DOJ said she'd tackled "a variety of financial fraud, public corruption, violent crime, and child exploitation cases."

It's the US Attorney's job to prosecute federal charges and work on civil cases from Eastern Virginia that the United States has a stake in.