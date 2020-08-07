x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

virginia

JMU is renaming halls that bear names of Confederate leaders

Jackson Hall is named for Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson. And Maury Hall is named for Matthew Fontaine Maury, a scientist and Confederate naval officer.
Credit: JMU

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Virginia’s James Madison University is renaming three buildings that bear the names of Confederate leaders. 

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the university’s board of visitors voted to change the names of three halls following requests by students, alumni and campus organizations. 

The school in Harrisonburg has removed signs for the buildings on the quad and assigned temporary names. One of the buildings is named for Confederate Gen. Turner Ashby.

Jackson Hall is named for Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson. And Maury Hall is named for Matthew Fontaine Maury, a scientist and Confederate naval officer.

The school is not considering changing its name. James Madison was the slave-owning fourth U.S. president and chief architect of the U.S. Constitution.

RELATED: Richmond removing Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue

RELATED: Norfolk votes to relocate Confederate statue to Elmwood Cemetery

RELATED: Gov. Northam calls for changes to Confederate-tied school names

RELATED: Another house panel takes aim at Army posts named after Confederate figures