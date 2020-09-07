x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

virginia

Judge blocks removal of more Confederate statues in Richmond

Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo made the decision after a hearing in a lawsuit filed Tuesday against Mayor Levar Stoney by an unnamed plaintiff.
Credit: AP
Crews attach straps to the statue Confederate General J.E.B. Stuart on Monument Avenue Tuesday July 7, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The statue is one of several that will be removed by the city as part of the Black Lives Matter reaction. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. — A judge has issued a 60-day injunction preventing the city of Richmond from removing any more Confederate monuments from its land. 

Local media outlets report Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo made the decision after a hearing in a lawsuit filed Tuesday against Mayor Levar Stoney by an unnamed plaintiff.

The removal of statues began last week after Stoney ordered them cleared away amid weeks of protests over police brutality and racism. He said he was concerned about public safety and fears that protesters could get hurt if they tried to bring down the enormous statues themselves.

Richmond is the former capital of the Confederacy. 

RELATED: Crews continue work to remove Richmond's Confederate statues

RELATED: Richmond removing Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue

RELATED: Richmond removes statue of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart