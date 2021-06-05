The lawsuit was filed almost four years ago against white supremacists, neo-Nazis and hate groups accused of organizing and participating in the event.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Judge considering moving 'Unite the Right' civil trial.

A federal judge is considering moving the trial in a lawsuit filed against organizers of the deadly 2017 Unite the Right in Virginia because of potential logistical and safety issues.

The Daily Progress reports that U.S. District Judge Norman Moon floated the idea of moving the trial during a telephone hearing in the case Friday.

The lawsuit was filed nearly four years ago against white supremacists, neo-Nazis and hate groups accused of organizing and participating in the event.