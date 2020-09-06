Judge issues order halting Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue removal for 10 days

A judge has issued a 10-day injunction preventing the removal of the monument to Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. — A judge in Richmond has issued an injunction preventing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's administration from removing an iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee for the next 10 days.

The temporary injunction order issued Monday says the state is a party to a deed recorded in March 1890 whereby it accepted the statue, pedestal and ground they sit on and agreed to "faithfully guard and affectionately protect" them.