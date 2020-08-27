x
Judge refuses to free ex-Green Beret accused of espionage

A federal magistrate judge agreed with prosecutors that 45-year-old Peter Debbins poses a risk to flee if he is released from custody before trial.
Credit: Alexandria Sheriff's Office via AP
This booking photo provided by the Alexandria, Va, Sheriff's Office, shows Peter Debbins, a former Army Green Beret, who was arrested Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, for allegedly conspiring with Russian intelligence operatives to provide them with United States national defense information.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A federal magistrate judge in Virginia has refused to free a former Army Green Beret who was arrested last week on a charge that he divulged U.S. military secrets to Russian intelligence agents. 

U.S. Magistrate Judge John Anderson agreed Thursday with federal prosecutors that 45-year-old Peter Debbins poses a risk to flee if he is released from custody before trial.

Anderson said Justice Department prosecutor Thomas Traxler adequately explained why more than a year elapsed between the start of the investigation and Debbins' arrest last Friday. 

Traxler says investigators had to corroborate details of a confession that he said Debbins gave when FBI agents questioned him last year.

