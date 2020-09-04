Judge rejects lawsuit over Virginia stay-at-home order; no religious exemption

A Virginia man argued the governor's stay-at-home order infringed on his religious freedom and sought an exception that would allow attendance at Easter services.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A judge in southwest Virginia has rejected a lawsuit that sought to carve ought a religious exemption to Governor Ralph Northam's executive order requiring people to stay at home.

Russell County resident Larry Hughes filed the lawsuit this week. He said the governor's stay-at-home order infringed on his religious freedom and sought an exception that would allow attendance at Easter services this Sunday.