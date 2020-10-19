Judge to hold trial on Northam's plans to remove Lee statue

RICHMOND, Va. — A lawsuit seeking to prevent Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam from removing an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond is set for trial.
The plaintiffs filed suit after Northam ordered the removal of the statue in June amid the outcry and unrest caused by the death of George Floyd in police custody.
It was not immediately clear if the judge would rule from the bench Monday.
But no matter his decision, the case could take more time to unwind. It is widely expected to be appealed to the Supreme Court of Virginia.