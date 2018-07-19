ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - A federal judge in Virginia has called for the immediate release of a former Marine who was training with a Pakistani terrorist group shortly before the Sept. 11 attacks occurred.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria ordered several counts of Seifullah Chapman's conviction vacated and ordered the release of Chapman, who was serving a 65-year sentence.

Chapman traveled to Pakistan before 9/11 to train with a group called Lashkar-e-Taiba. After 9/11, he ended his training and returned to the U.S.

In April, the Supreme Court struck down a law allowing deportation of some immigrants who commit crimes because the law was unconstitutionally vague about what crimes would prompt deportation. Four terrorism defendants, including Chapman, argued they were convicted under a law that was similarly vague about describing a "crime of violence."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.