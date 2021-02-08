Judge upholds Liberty University's suit against Falwell

The lawsuit demanding at least $10 million alleges that Jerry Falwell Jr. breached fiduciary duties to the school and entered into a business conspiracy against it.

LYNCHBURG, Va. — A Lynchburg judge has upheld most of a lawsuit that Liberty University filed against its former leader, Jerry Falwell Jr., after an acrimonious parting last year.

The News & Advance reports the lawsuit survived its first round of legal challenges Friday as Falwell’s attorneys argued motions seeking its dismissal.

The lawsuit demanding at least $10 million alleges that Falwell breached fiduciary duties to the school and entered into a business conspiracy against it. Falwell's lawyer argued that fiduciary duties don’t include disclosures of personal issues, even embarrassing ones.