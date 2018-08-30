CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — A judge has ruled a Virginia Tech student is owed money for raising a service animal, but she cannot keep the dog.

The Roanoke Times reports that a judge ruled Wednesday that junior Brianna Burch is owed more than $1,300 for expenses such as dog food and vet bills. And the Montgomery County judge also said she's owed $7,400 for legal bills.

But General District Court Judge Randal Duncan said Burch doesn't get to keep the Labrador retriever named Lesley, which she raised for Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers. But Burch's attorney says Burch will keep Lesley while he appeals.

SDWR sued Burch when she refused to return Lesley, and Burch filed a counterclaim.

Separately, the state is suing SDWR for what the attorney general has called dishonest business practices.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.