RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A man who claimed self-defense in the deadly shootings of two friends outside a Virginia nightclub has been recommended by a jury to serve nearly 40 years in prison.



The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that shortly after midnight Wednesday morning a Richmond jury recommended 41-year-old Dominique Brockenbrough be sentenced to 38 years total.



The jury suggested Brockenbrough receive 20 years for the death of 25-year-old Oscar W. Lewis II and 10 years for the death of 29-year-old Deonte M. Bullock. They also proposed he get eight years for two gun charges.



Brockenbrough was found guilty of second-degree murder in Lewis' death and voluntary manslaughter in Bullock's. The friends were shot Oct. 8 during a fight with Brockenbrough.



Defense attorney William Linka argued for the manslaughter charge saying Brockenbrough feared for his life.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.