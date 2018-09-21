A jury has recommended 40 years in prison for a former Virginia Tech student found guilty for her role in the death of a 13-year-old girl.

News outlets report that the jury recommended the sentence for Natalie Keepers on Friday after convicting her Thursday. A judge will consider the recommendation with a presentencing report when determining her punishment on Nov. 27.

Keepers was charged as an accessory in the 2016 fatal stabbing of Nicole Lovell. Keepers and friend David Eisenhauer were both freshmen engineering students at the time of the killing. Lovell was a Blacksburg middle school student.

Eisenhauer is serving 50 years after pleading no contest to first-degree murder. Prosecutors said Eisenhauer met Lovell online and killed her because he feared she would expose their relationship.

