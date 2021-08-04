Justin Fairfax campaigns in Hampton Roads as Northam endorses McAuliffe in Virginia governor's race

Gubernatorial candidate Justin Fairfax is making multiple campaign stops on the Peninsula and in Norfolk.

HAMPTON, Va. — Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is making a few stops on the Peninsula and Southside as the race for Virginia governor gets heated.

In Norfolk this morning, Gov. Ralph Northam formally endorsed his predecessor Terry McAuliffe.

Northam's endorsement comes two days after the two candidates--along with former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, Del. Lee Carter and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan--had their first debate in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

During that debate, Fairfax compared sexual assault allegations against him and calls from Democrats, including McAuliffe, for him to resign as a smear campaign.

Fairfax will make stops in Hampton, Norfolk, Newport News and Yorktown.