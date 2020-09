Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is launching a run for governor. He's set to hold a campaign kickoff event in Hampton.

The first campaign event is on Saturday at the HistoricHistoric Fairfax County Courthouse.

Then on Sunday, the Lt. Governor will be at Fort Monroe.

Fairfax joins a crowded field of Democratic hopefuls looking for their party’s nomination to run for governor in 2021.