One dead after fire spreads across seven apartments, five businesses in Kilmarnock

One person was killed in an early-morning apartment fire in the town of Kilmarnock, which spread across several more apartments and businesses due to high winds.

NBC12 reports the fire broke out on Irvington Road early Tuesday morning in the heart of Kilmarnock, and it consumed seven apartments and five businesses.

"Just unbelievable," said Kilmarnock Fire Chief Roy Hall. "You don't expect that in a small town."

Hall said the fire began in a downstairs apartment unit and the high wind whipped the flames through the entire complex. The initial cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters have remained on scene throughout the day, working to put out hot spots.

Officials have not identified the person who died in the fire.