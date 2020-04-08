Kings Dominion amusement park won't reopen in 2020

Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns and Virginia's limits on large gatherings, Kings Dominion is choosing to stay closed for the remainder of the 2020 season.

DOSWELL, Va. — Kings Dominion announced Tuesday that it would be staying closed for the remainder of the 2020 season, rather than trying to reopen with restrictions.

Under Virginia's current Phase 3 restrictions, public gatherings are limited to 1,000 people. In a previous statement, spokeswoman Maggie Sellers said “it is not financially feasible for Kings Dominion to restrict attendance at 1,000.”

“We are disappointed that we are unable to welcome our guests back to the park this season,” Tony Johnson, vice president and general manager of Kings Dominion, said. “The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority, and we have done our due diligence in developing a comprehensive safety plan in accordance with industry and public health standards. However, the continued uncertainty in our region brought by COVID-19 has led us to the difficult yet responsible decision to keep the park closed for the rest of the year."

Virginia theme parks @KingsDominionVA and @BuschGardensVA say they cannot reopen with a cap at 1,000 guests. VA Governor @RalphNortham says as soon as it's safe, he'll allow the numbers to increase @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/T6HfTcj5UF — Tom Hunsicker (@TomSportsWUSA9) June 25, 2020

Season passes purchased for 2020 will be valid in 2021 and passholders will also receive a "Pass Perks Loyalty Reward" valid for purchases within the park in next season.

Kings Dominion is planning several new features in 2021, including:

Upgraded Soak City called "Coconut Shores," with a multi-level aqua play structure, a mini wave pool for kids, and a new food area

Return of exciting seasonal events like Grand Carnivale

New dining options

"We look forward to a great 2021 season with the return of favorite rides, new attractions and entertainment for the whole family," Johnson said. "We thank our guests and associates for their continued loyalty and support during this challenging time.”

For those looking to get their theme park fix, Maryland has several options. Adventure Park in Monrovia, Trimper’s Rides of Ocean City and Six Flags America in Prince George’s County all reopened.

Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Virginia is opening a portion of its park for a special 11-day event. Coasters and Craft Brews runs Aug. 6-16, with strict sanitation and social distancing protocols in place, as well as a 1,000-person park capacity.