Kroger is looking to hire about 500 part-time employees, according to a news release.

The company is holding job fairs in its Mid-Atlantic stores to fill about 500 part-time jobs.

The job fairs will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

Job seekers should apply online at jobs.kroger.com. No appointment is necessary, and applicants are asked to bring their resumes.

Kroger has openings in all departments, including pharmacies.

The company said the part-time jobs have the potential to become full time.

